USD 383 Names New Human Resources Director, MHS Assistant Principal

Trina Dibbini has been named an assistant principal at Manhattan High School. Dibbini currently serves as an Assistant Principal at Fort Riley Middle School in Junction City, KS. She has also served as a Lead Teacher/Assistant Principal at Meadowlark Ridge Elementary School and a 7th grade rea ding teacher at Lakewood Middle School in Salina, KS. Prior to that, she was an 8th grade history teacher in Concordia, KS and a 1st grade teacher in Burlingame, KS. She has a B.A. in Elementary Education and Psychological Services from Kansas Wesleyan University in Salina, KS, She also holds a M.A. in School Leadership from Ft. Hays State University in Hays, KS.

“I would like to thank Mr. Hoyt, Dr. Wade, and all the committee involved in the interview process,” states Dibbini. “I am honored and extremely excited to be a part of the Manhattan-Ogden School District and the community. I look forward to meeting and building relationships with all the students, staff, and families at Manhattan High School.”

“I’m very pleased and excited to welcome Mrs. Dibbini to USD 383 and Manhattan High School, and look forward to her joining the administrative team at MHS,” states MHS Principal Greg Hoyt. “Mrs. Dibbini distinguished herself within a large, excellent pool of candidates and a grueling interview process. I’m confident that her skillset and talents will be a tremendous addition to an excellent school, and that students, staff, parents, and the community will benefit from her presence.”



Dibbini will begin her new position on August 1, 2017. She replaces Angie Messer who is continuing her education at Kansas State University.

Manhattan-Ogden USD 383 has also named Andrew Turner as the new Human Resources Director. Turner most recently served as a Program Director/Lt. Colonel at Ft. Riley from 2013-2016. He has also served as the Senior Human Resources Manager/Major at Ft. Irwin in California and the Human Resources Manager/Major at Ft. Leonard Wood in Missouri. He has a B.A. in Political Science from the University of Nebraska and a M.S. in Adult, Occupational and Continuing Education from Kansas State University.

“My children have been students in the district for a number of years and I have been overly impressed with the passion of the teachers and the care of our administrators,” states Turner. “It is an honor to have been selected for this position and I will work diligently for the district to ensure continued success.”

“We are very excited for Andrew Turner to join the USD 383 team,” states Assistant Superintendent Eric Reid. “His great experience and training in HR through the military will be an asset to the district, and his strong desire to serve the students and staff of our district is clear.”

Turner will begin his new position on July 1, 2017. He repla ces Larry Doll who is retiring on June 30, 2017.