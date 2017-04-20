Trivia night at Arrow Coffee Co. to support Project EXCELL

Join students in LEAD 252 for a trivia night from 7:30-9 p.m. April 25 at Arrow Coffee Co. to support Project EXCELL.

Teams of up to six can participate in trivia. The entry fee for the event is $5 per person, which pays for an evening out and supports Project EXCELL.

Project EXCELL provides personal enrichment and life skill classes to adults 18 years and older with developmental disabilities. The program provides enrichment opportunities for students who may not otherwise be able to participate in a college environment. Project EXCELL offers Saturday morning classes in both the fall and spring semesters on the K-State campus. Students come as far as an hour’s drive to participate in this program. The program’s students and K-State students participate together as they grow and learn through interactions with each other.

The program has a profound impact on the lives of the participants, allowing them to participate in the community, experience a college environment, and improve social skills and cognitive functioning. Project EXCELL is coordinated by the UFM Community Learning Center.