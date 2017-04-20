Suspect Identified in Injury Hit and Run

A suspect has been identified in the hit and run accident that occurred in the early morning hours of April 14, 2017. A male identified himself as the driver of the vehicle that struck Amber Wilhelm. At this point, no arrests have been made as the investigation continues. Per department policy , the name of the individual will not be released until the conclusion of the investigation and enforcement action in the form of a citation or arrest is made.

Amber’s family has been notified of the development. They, and the Riley County Police Department, want to thank the thousands of people in Riley County and beyond that shared this story from the beginning.

At this point, police do not anticipate another release in the morning.