Search warrants lead to high bond arrests in Pottawatomie County

During the evening of Monday April 17, 2017, members of the Pottawatomie County Sheriff’s Office,

assisted by members of the Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks executed 3 search warrants

in the rural Manhattan area of Pottawatomie County. The search warrants were served on the residence

of 6238 Canary Lane, Lot 52, 6240 Sparrow Lane lot 55, and 5733 Elbo View Drive. These warrants were

the result of an ongoing investigation into illegal drug use and sales in the Pottawatomie County area by Pottawatomie

County Sheriff Detectives and Riley County Police. Some items collected by law enforcement during the search warrant

include quantities of marijuana totaling approximately 9 pounds, cash and firearms.



Arrested as a result of the search warrants were:

Sandra S. Snyder, 70, of 6240 Sparrow Lane, Possession of Marijuana, Possession of drug paraphernalia. Released on a $1000 bond

Robert E. Snyder, 67, of 5733 Elbo View Drive, Possession of marijuana with intent to sell, Possession of drug paraphernalia, Criminal use of Firearms, No drug tax stamp for marijuana or controlled substance. Released on $50,000 bond.

Brian D. Greer, 42, of 6238 Canary Lane, Possession of marijuana with intent to sell, Possession of drug paraphernalia, Criminal use of Firearms, No drug tax stamp for marijuana or controlled substance.

Greer is currently at the Pottawatomie County Jail, bond set at $50,0000.