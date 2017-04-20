Osher Lifelong Learning Institute to host Fort Leavenworth tour

The Osher Lifelong Learning Institute at the University of Kansas will be hosting a tour of Fort Leavenworth this Friday from 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

In 1827 Col. Henry Leavenworth established a fort to protect America’s frontier, keep peace among the resettled Native Americans and provide escort on the new Santa Fe Trail. Tourists will learn its history from Mark Gerges, Associate Professor of History at the Command and General Staff College, and visit the Lewis and Clark Center.

Following lunch, the tour will visist the historic Memorial Chapel, homes of George Custer and Douglas MacArthur, the Buffalo Soldiers Monument and Fort Leavenworth National Cemetery. Patrons will also tour the Frontier Army Museum with its collection depicting the Army in the West from 1804-1917, leaving time to visit its bookstore.

7:00 a.m.*–Coach picks up Meadowlark Hills residents, returning by 5:30 p.m.

7:15 a.m.*–Coach departs Town Center parking lot west of Dillard’s in Manhattan, returning by 5:15 p.m.

9:45 a.m.–Tour begins at Ft. Leavenworth

$80 fee includes transportation, presentation, tour and lunch on post.