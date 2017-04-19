Students invited to meet with employers

Students interested in pursuing opportunities in social/community services or nonprofit fields are encouraged to attend the Social Services Career Meet-Up from 5:30-7 p.m. April 20 at the Berney Family Welcome Center, through the south door.

More than 25 organizations will be in attendance, including KVC Health Systems, TFI Family Services, Johnson Country Sherriff’s Office, DCCCA, Integrated Behavioral Techn ologies, Kansas Children’s Service League, K-State Research and Extension, Central Kansas Foundation, Riley Country Health Department, City Year, KSU Foundation, U.S. Peace Corps, Pawnee Mental Health Services, Crosswinds Counseling and Wellness, and Creche Day School, among others.

Undergraduate or graduate students from any major are welcome to explore full-time, internship, part-time and volunteer opportunities.

Students should plan to bring copies of their resume and business cards (optional), prepare to introduce themselves, and have questions ready to ask employers. Business casual attire is preferred.

Students interested in updating their resume can utilize the online Career Center Resume Guide or visit the Career Center for drop-in advising from noon to 4 p.m Monday through Thursday.

For more information for both students and employers, please visit the Career Center website.

This event is free to students and hosted by the Career Center.