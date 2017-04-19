Riley County Genealogy and History Fair Today!

Don’t miss the Riley County Genealogy and History Fair going on today from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Pottorf Hall in CiCo Park..

The event will feature classroom presentations, information tables for genealogy societies, history projects and more.

Entries for exhibition are also being accepted, including: Family Stories, Quilts and memorabilia, record preservation, family food history, family albums and photos. There will also be an award nomination to recognize contributions to genealogy and history projects in 2016.

Everyone is welcome to attend. Admission $5 for the general public and free for children, military, and college students with ID.