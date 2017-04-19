Riley County Arrests April 19

The following summary of calls for service/reports filed by the Riley County Police Department is a portion of those received by police. Some names, addresses, and case details are withheld to follow local, state, and federal law as well as in an attempt to protect community members from being victimized further. Those arrested are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Officers filed a report for aggravated assault and domestic battery in the southeast part of Manhattan on April 18, 2017. Officers listed a 64 year old male as the victim when he reported that a 57 year old female known to him attempted to strike him with a gardening tool, then struck him with her fists during an argument. Officers also listed the 57 year old female as a victim when she reported that the 64 year old male struck her with his fists during the same argument.

Henry Morgan, 38, of Manhattan, was arrested while at the Riley County Police Department on April 18, 2017 at approximately 1:50 PM. Morgan was arrested on a Kansas Department of Corrections warrant for probation violation. Morgan was given no bond, and was not confined at the time of this report.

Kody Nations, 23, of Ogden, Kansas, was arrested in the 400 block of Thirteenth St. in Ogden, Kansas, on April 18, 2017 at approximately 7:30 PM. Nations was arrested on a Riley County District Court warrant for probation violation. Nations’ bond was set at $5,000.00. Nations was not confined at the time of this report.

