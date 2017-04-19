Participants needed for nutrition research study

K-State researchers are recruiting participants for a study examining the impact of consuming sugar-sweetened beverages — soda or fruit juice — on metabolic health and lung function.

Benefits of participation:

Find out about your health.

Body fat using DEXA scan — valued at about $250.

Fasting glucose, cholesterol and triglycerides.

Insulin sensitivity.

Typical physical activity levels.

Lung function.

Free soda, fruit juice or water for three weeks.

$25 gift card for participation.

Participants must be between the ages of 18 and 30; willing to drink 710 mL — approximately two cans — of soda, fruit juice, or water per day; and available to commit approximately eight hours of their time in four separate visits.

The study is ongoing with enrollment throughout the semester. This study is being conducted at the Physical Activity and Nutrition Clinical Research Consortium, or PAN-CRC, facility at Lafene Health Center.

If you are interested in participating, or for more information, contact Olivet Martinez at olivet@k-state.edu or Sam Emerson at same@k-state.edu.

This study has been reviewed by the Institutional Review Board at Kansas State University and received approval No. 8531.