McCownGordon Construction to host groundbreaking at Pi Kappa Alpha

A KSU fraternity house will soon get a new wing and renovation of existing spaces.

A groundbreaking ceremony for the Pi Kappa Alpha fraternity located at 2021 College View Road has been scheduled at 6 p.m. Friday, May 12

The PIKE fraternity on the campus of KSU, has experienced ongoing growth and success over the years. This growth, along with the need to upgrade and renovate the existing facility, drove a fundraising campaign for the addition and renovation of the existing house.

Renovations include a 2-story dormitory wing connecting to the existing fraternity house, as well as interior renovations include a refurbishing of the fraternity house’s existing dining, chapter and study rooms.

McCownGordon will oversee construction of the project.