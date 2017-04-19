Kan. students who made national news invited to D.C. correspondents’ dinner

PITTSBURG, Kan. (AP) — Six Kansas high school journalists who published a story that led to the resignation of their school’s new principal will be special guests at the White House Correspondents’ Dinner.

The Pittsburgh High School students and their teacher, Emily Smith, are receiving an all-expenses paid trip to the April 29 dinner in Washington D.C., courtesy of the Huffington Post.

The group made national news after a story published last month in the student newspaper questioned the credentials of Amy Robertson, who had been hired to become principal at the school. The questions eventually led Robertson to resign.

Pittsburg Superintendent Destry Brown told the Pittsburg Morning Sun he’s excited the students will get a “once in a lifetime” experience.

The students will be in Washington from April 28 to April 30.