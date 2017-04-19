Kan. man dies after motorcycle rear-ends vehicle on interstate

WYANDOTTE COUNTY – A Kansas man died in an accident just before 1a.m. on Wednesday in Wyandotte County.

The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 1999 Suzuki GSX-R600X Motorcycle driven by Joseph Thomas Pate Darnell, 32, Kansas City, was southbound on Interstate 635 just south of Interstate 70.

The motorcycle rear-ended a southbound 2010 Ford Escape at a high rate of speed. Darnell was ejected and pronounced dead at the scene.

He was not wearing a helmet, according to the KHP.

The driver of the Ford Jeanette Lynn Christ, 46, Kansas City, and a passenger we