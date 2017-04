College Avenue United Methodist Church (CAUMC) will be hosting a Biscuits & Gravy – Waffles & Fruit feed, as well as a silent auction this Saturday from 7:30 a.m. to noon.

CAUMC is located at 1609 College Avenue in Manhattan. Tickets are $6 for adults and $3 for children ages 4-12.

Ticket proceeds will benefit Ogden Friendship House, while silent auction proceeds benefit CAUMC missions.