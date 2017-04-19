4 Kansas high-school students hospitalized after SUV rolls

MCPHERSON COUNTY- Four teens were injured in an accident just after 2:30p.m. on Tuesday in McPherson County.

A 1996 Ford Explorer driven by an 18-year-old was eastbound on Winchester Road that divides Saline and McPherson Counties when the driver lost control of the SUV in sand, according to McPherson Sheriff’s Captain Joe Hoffman.

First responders transported the driver and three passengers to Salina Regional Medical Center.

One passenger was ejected from the SUV.

All four were treated and released late Tuesday, according to Hoffman.

Names of those involved were not released.