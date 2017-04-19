1st Inf. Div. seeks public’s help in locating Soldier

FORT RILEY, Kan. – The 1st Infantry Division and Fort Riley are seeking the

public’s help in locating a Soldier who is missing.

Staff Sgt. Garett Michael Swift, a fire support specialist with Headquarters

and Headquarters Battery, 1st Battalion, 5th Field Artillery Regiment, 1st

Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Inf. Div., was last in contact with his

unit April 18 at 9 p.m. The 37-year-old drives a 2008 Hyundai Santa Fe,

license number HAV 507.

At this time, Swift is only being sought to ensure his welfare.

Those with information regarding Swift are asked to call his unit at (785)

239-0568 or the Fort Riley Military Police Desk at (785) 239-6767.