Three Kansas high school seniors earn Kansas State University’s Presidential Scholarship, state’s largest scholarship award

Kansas State University has awarded the Presidential Scholarship, the largest scholarship award in the state, to three high school seniors from Kansas.

Winners of the $20,000-per-year Presidential Scholarship, worth $80,000 over four years, are Kayley Brethour, Lenexa, a homeschooled student; Meera Aravinth, Overland Park, a senior at Blue Valley West High S chool; and Zachary Kulphongpatana, Overland Park, a senior at Olathe Northwest High School. Brethour is the recipient of the Vanier Family Business Administration Best of Kansas Presidential Scholarship for students who plan to choose a major in the College of Business Administration.

The university received 230 applications, and a selection committee chose 10 student finalists to interview for a general Presidential Scholarship and five students to interview for the Presidential Scholarship for the College of Business Administration.

As the largest and most selective scholarship award made by Kansas State University, the Presidential Scholarship seeks to recognize students who have been truly outstanding, both academically and as student leaders, during their high school career.

“K-State has a long-standing tradition of student success, and high-achieving students like our Presidential Scholarship awardees continue to build on that tradition and contribute to our university and society in very meaningful ways,” said Richard Myers, university president. “I look forward to welcoming these phenomenal students to the K-State family.”

“We seek to provide opportunities for the best and brightest Kansas students interested in business careers through the awarding of the Vanier Family Scholarship . ,” said Kevin Gwinner, dean of the College of Business Administration. “Kayley Brethour, this year’s recipient, certainly exemplifies that objective. We are eager to see the impact that she will have on our college and her peers as she learns, grows, and becomes a leader in the College of Business Administration. We are especially grateful to the Vanier family for providing the financial resources that make this award possible.”

The 2017-2018 Presidential Scholarships are made possible by support from alumni and friends. The awards include the Mike and Becky Goss Presidential Scholarship, funded by Mike and Becky Goss, Westport, Connecticut; the Mary L. Vanier Presidential Scholarship, funded by Mary L. Vanier, Manhattan; the Vanier Family Business Administration Best of Kansas Presidential Scholarshi p, funded by members of the Jack Vanier family of Salina, Brookville and Manhattan.

“The selection of these incredible students was extremely difficult and rewarding,” said Pat Bosco, vice president for student life and dean of students. “It is through generous support of our alumni that these scholarships are made possible. Given what these winners and finalists have already accomplished, the future of K-State and our nation is in very good shape.”

Finalists for Kansas State University’s Presidential Scholarship program include the following high school seniors:

Emma McLaren, Baldwin City, senior at Baldwin High School; Caroline Kimberlin, Buffalo, a senior at Chanute High School; Sarah Rakes, Clearwater, a senior at Clearwater High School.

From Greater Kansas City: Sarah Rose, Lenexa, a senior at St. James Academy; Allyssa Herlein, Olathe, a senior at Olathe South High School; and Zane Champie, Overland Park, a senior at Blue Valley West High School.

Kyle Tollefson, Hiawatha, a senior at Hiawatha High School; Everett Brandyberry, Hill City, a senior at Hill City High School; Cade Harms, Lincolnville, a senior at Marion High School.

From Manhattan: Eric Higgins, a senior at Manhattan High School; Ahmet Ciftci, a senior at Manhattan High School; and Stacia Satzler, a senior at Riley County High School.