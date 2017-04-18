Symphony in the Flint Hills Receives 2017 Friend of the Flint Hills from Flint Hills Discovery Center Foundation

The Flint Hills Discovery Center Foundation recognized The Symphony in the Flint Hills as the “2017 Friend of the Flint Hills”, Saturday, April 15, 2017. The award honors significant time, eff ort and resources devoted to the cause of conserving the Flint Hills of Kansas and northern Oklahoma and to the Flint Hills Discovery Center. The award is given to an individual(s), nongovernmental organization or public institution each spring since 2012.

“The Symphony in the Flint Hills was chosen as the 2017 recipient because of the twelve year history of great concerts and educational programs that have brought significant attention to the treasures and pleasures of the Flint Hills,” said Bruce Snead, President of the Flint Hills Discovery Center Foundation.

The Foundation is pleased to recognize all those who have created and supported the Symphony in the Flint Hills and their contributions to the Flint Hills with this award.

“It is difficult to overestimate the value and impact the Symphony has had in growing the appreciation and knowledge of our Flint Hills, not only here in Kansas but truly around the world,” said Snead.

Virginia Moxley, Board Chair, and Christy Davis, Executive Director accepted the award at the annual recognition event held on April 15, 2017, at the Flint Hills Discovery Center in Manhattan

