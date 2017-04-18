Students needed to provide feedback on Career Center website

In order to provide well-organized website content for career services, the Career Center is seeking students to provide feedback on its current web structure. Student s needed include undergraduate, graduate, international, nontraditional and military-affiliated students.

During each 30-40 minute session, students will be asked to perform website-related tasks while being observed on-site in the Berney Family Welcome Center. Students willing to participate must complete the online registration form.

If selected, students will be contacted with additional information regarding dates and times for their session. A $5 gift card to Radina’s Coffeehouse & Roastery will be awarded to all participants.

Please contact Ashley Bailey at abai1005@k-state.edu for further information.