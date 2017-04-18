Riley County Arrests April 18

The following summary of calls for service/reports filed by the Riley County Police Department is a portion of those received by police. Some names, addresses, and case details are withheld to follow local, state, and federal law as well as in an attempt to protect community members from being victimized further. Those arrested are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

MANHATTAN, KAN. –

Austin Gladding, 21, of Manhattan, was arrested in the 900 block of Fremont St. on April 17, 2017 at approximately 6:25 AM. Gladding was arrested for violation of a protec tion order and stalking. Gladding’s bond was set at $9,000.00, causing him to remain confined at the time of this report.

Officers filed a report for burglary in the 1500 block of Westwind Dr. on April 17, 2017 at approximately 10:10 AM. Officers listed Adam Deterding, 22, of Manhattan, and Advanced Property as the victims when an unknown suspect entered the residence and took a Milwaukee radio, a Milwaukee sander, a Dewalt drill gun, and a Makita power cut saw. The total loss associated with this case is approximately $1,620.00. Police ask that anyone with information contact RCPD or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers. Using the Crime Stoppers service can allow you to remain anonymous and could qualify you for a cash reward of up to $1,000.00.

Officers filed a report for criminal damage to property in the 200 block of S. Elm St. in Ogden, Kansas, on April 17, 2017 at approximately 4:00 PM. Officers listed Ogden Elementary as the victim when an employee reported that an unknown suspect damaged a toy storage shed sometime over the weekend. The total loss associated with this case is approximately $700.00. Police ask that anyone with information contact RCPD or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers. Using the Crime Stoppers service can allow you to remain anonymous and could qualify you for a cash reward of up to $1,000.00.

Those with information about crimes in our area are encouraged to contact RCPD or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers.