Radina’s Returns to K-State Student Union

Radina’s Coffeehouse & Roastery has officially reopened in the K-State Student Union. The Coffeehouse is dedicated to providing fresh, handcrafted coffee roasted to its pea k flavor. Known for its in-house, specialty roasted drinks like the City Roast, Full City Roast, Vienna Roast, and French Roast, Radina’s has many options to satisfy the choosiest coffee connoisseur. A variety of baked goods and other treats are available, as well as sandwiches.

Radina’s at the Union will open at 7:30 a.m., allowing students and staff to pick up their morning coffee before class or work. Regular business hours can be found here.