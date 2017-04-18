Kan. man, passenger ejected in fatal pickup rollover accident

ALLEN COUNTY- A Kansas man died in an accident just before 11a.m. on Tuesday in Allen County.

The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 1989 Chevy pickup driven by Rolland Dwayne Guder, 65, Bronson, was west bound on U.S. 54 three miles east of Moran.

The pickup crossed the center line and entered the south ditch. The driver lost control of the pickup. It reentered the highway, rolled and ejected the driver and passenger.

Guder and a passenger Shawn Wade Pulliam, 50, Yates Center, were transported to the Allen County Hospital where Guder died.

Pulliam was transferred later to Overland Park Regional Medical Center.

They were not wearing seat belts, according to the KHP.