Man asks for help after hit, run crash left daughter in critical condition

RILEY COUNTY – Law enforcement authorities in Riley County continue to investigate a hit and run accident and asking the public to help find a vehicle.

Just before 2a.m. April 13, police responded to a report of a hit and run injury accident that at the intersection of 12th Street and Bluemont Avenue in Manhattan, according to a media release.

First responders found a pedestrian identified as Amber Wilhelm, 21, Manhattan, suffering from severe injuries after being struck by a vehicle.

On Tuesday, Wilhelm’s father released a statement asking for help to find those responsible for the accident. (You’ll notice some background noise – that’s the sound of the machines helping keep Amber alive. She’s fighting for her life in critical care at Storming Vail in Topeka.)

Witnesses on scene described a light in color 2011 to 2016 Chevrolet or GMC extended cab pickup truck that hit her and then fled the scene headed westbound on Anderson Avenue.

Interviews with witnesses lead officers to believe there is a chance that the suspect vehicle will only have slight damage to its front end.

Wilhelm was transported to Via Christi and then flown to Stormont Vail where she remains in critical condition.

Anyone with information on a vehicle matching the description is encouraged to call police at 785-537-2112.