GROW Green Match Day this Friday

Get ready for ! Match Day is scheduled from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. in the atrium of Colony Square Office Complex, 555 Poyntz Avenue. (Online gifts between 12:00 a.m. – 11:59 p.m. on April 21)

On GROW Green Match Day the gifts you make to any of the participating non-profit organizations will have a bigger impact! Your donation will go directly into the organization’s endowed fund at the Greater Manhattan Community Foundation. The organization will receive a 50% match on your gift that they can use where they need it the most!

Throughout the event, an individual donor will be randomly chosen every hour to win extra green. An additional $100 will be given to the participating charity identified by the donor.

This year 51 endowed funds will benefit from this match day.