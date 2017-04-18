Body recovered by Pottawatomie County Sheriff near Belvue River Bridge

On April 17th, 2017 a deceased male individual was recovered from the Kansas River approximately 1 mile East of the Belvue River Bridge. The Pottawatomie County Sheriff’s Office, along with the Wabaunsee County Sheriff’s Office, conducted another search of the river on April 17th.

The Sheriff’s Offices were aided by a local Wamego resident with an air boat and years of experience on the river, the Belvue Fire Department, and the help of Team Watters Sonar, a water recovery expert from Illinois. Team Watters Sonar had been recommended by the family, and had volunteered to assist with this search. During the search the deceased male individual was located near the bank on the North side of the river. The individual was recovered and was transported to Kansas City for a forensic autopsy.

The deceased individual found is believed to be connected to the chase on April 5th in which a suspect jumped from the Belvue River bridge into the water. The name of the deceased male will be released pending positive identification.