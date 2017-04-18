The 17th annual Huck Boyd Lec­ture is coming up this Thursday from 10:30 a.m. - 12:00 p.m. at the K-State Alumni Center. “Remembering our friends at the front” will be the topic covered by author Lisa Silvestri,at Kansas State University. Silvestri will also par­ticipate in a roundtable discus­sion on the impact of social media on soldiers and families in transition. On April 21, Silvestri will be the keynote speaker at the annual conference of Kansas Profes­sional Communicators.

Silvestri is author of “Friended at the Front: So­cial Media in the American War Zone.” Her visit is co-sponsored by the Huck Boyd National Center for Community Media in the A.Q. Miller School of Journalism and Mass Commu­nications and the university’s Office of Military and Veterans Affairs.

The center, located in the A.Q. Miller School of Journalism and Mass Communications at Kansas State University, was founded in 1990. The mission of the center is to serve and strengthen the local newspapers, radio stations, cable systems and other media that play a key role in the survival and revitalization of America’s small towns.