Wefald wins ping pong tournament

Though the opening of Wefald Hall was officially celebrated April 1 with a ribbon-cutting ceremony, reception and luncheon, the festivities continued April 7 with a ping pong tournament in the hall lobby. Among the contestants was none other than Jon Wefald himself, who ultimately won the tournament.

“President Wefald is a very talented ping pong player, which definitely made for an entertaining tournament,” said Brandon Heide, a resident assistant at Wefald Hall. “It was also great to have him interacting with all of us — I had the opportunity to talk with him for a little bit about not only my major but also about current topics like March Madness and K-State sports. It’s great that he’s able to spend time in the building with many students and it was a fun event to take part in!”

About 25 residents competed in the single-elimination tournament, with many more as spectators.

“Our residents had a great time playing ping pong, eating chips and queso, and chatting with President Wefald,” said Association of Residence Halls representative Kimbre Francis. “We really enjoyed his company and look forward to seeing him in the future.”