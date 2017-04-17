Riley County Arrests April 17

The following summary of calls for service/reports filed by the Riley County Police Department is a portion of those received by police. Some names, addresses, and case details are withheld to follow local, state, and federal law as well as in an attempt to protect community members from being victimized further. Those arrested are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

MANHATTAN, KAN. –

Officers filed a report for vehicle burglary in the 500 block of Kearney St. on April 14, 2017 at approximately 10:15 AM. Officers listed Amanda Easton, 28, of Manhattan, as the victim when she reported that an unknown suspect took a Mircrosoft Surface Pro 3, an iPod, approximately $150.00 in cash, and other miscellaneous items from her vehicle sometime in the morning hours of April 14, 2017. The total loss associated with this case is approximately $1,190.00. Police ask that anyone with information contact RCPD or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers. Using the Crime Stoppers service can allow you to remain anonymous and could qualify you for a cash reward of up to $1,000.00.

Officers filed a report for theft and criminal use of a financial card in the 600 block of Third Pl. on April 14, 2017 at approximately 10:30 AM. Officers listed Hyvee Grocery as the victim when employees reported that an unknown suspect used what they believe was a duplicated card to purchase gift cards and a pillow from their store. Hyvee became aware they were victims when they received a chargeback from the credit card company. The total loss associated with this case is approximately $880.00.

Theresa Cleveland, 23, of Ogden, Kansas, was arrested in the 200 block of S. Seventh St. in Ogden, Kansas on April 14, 2017 at approximately 6:55 PM. Cleveland was arrested on a Geary County District Court warrant for probation violation. Cleveland’s bond was set at $5,000.00. Cleveland was not confined at the time of this report.

Officers filed a report for criminal damage to property in the 3100 block of Ella Ln. on April 16, 2017 at approximately 9:35 PM. Officers listed Theresa Lemire, 52, of Manhattan, and Anthony Joslin-Lemire, 22, of Manhattan, as victims when a male suspect known to them got into an argument and damaged a window and knocked over a 2008 Honda CRV motorcycle, damaging it in the process. The total loss associated with this case is approximately $1,450.00.

Chad Russell, 37, of Manhattan, was arrested in the 4400 block of Tuttle Creek Blvd. on April 17, 2017 at approximately 2:50 AM. Russell was arrested on a Riley County District Court warrant for probation violation. Russell’s bond was set at $20,000.00, causing him to remain confined at the time of this report.

