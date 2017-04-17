Man jailed for alleged Kansas road-rage incident

GEARY COUNTY-Law enforcement authorities in Geary County are investigating a suspect for alleged road rage incident.

On Saturday afternoon, deputies were dispatched to the area of US 77 Highway near Fort Riley for a white Dodge Ram 2500 truck where a gun had been waved out a window towards another vehicle, according to a media release.

Dispatch also advised the reporting party believed the subject had gained entry to Fort Riley by use of the Estes Gate.

Deputies talked with two Junction City residents who said the pickup had cut them off and then slowed down to 30 miles-per-hour in a construction zone.

The drivers also said the passenger in the vehicle pulled out a gun and waved it out the window with their finger on the trigger.

Deputies checked the area but were unable to locate the vehicle.

At approximately 5:30 p.m. on Saturday dispatch advised authorities that Fort Riley had the vehicle stopped at Estes Gate.

Deputies arrested Isaac Torgerson, Fort Riley, on suspicion of Aggravated Assault.