Kansas State University is among best at helping students find jobs

Kansas State University graduates carry the banner high — right into the workplace.

Kansas State University is the best in Kansas for career placement of its students, according to a recent study by career assistant website Zippia. The study used the Integrated Postsecondary Education Data System from the Institute of Education Sciences with the National Center for Education Statistics to rate the universities and colleges with the highest job place ment rates.

According to the study, Kansas State University was the only Big 12 school to lead its state in the career placement rankings.

Kansas State University is recognized for giving students a well-rounded education, which employers seek in their employees, according to Kerri Day Keller, director of Kansas State University’s Career Center.

“Beyond the classroom, K-State students gain marketable skills and experience through a wealth of opportunities such as internships, study abroad, undergraduate research, campus employment, student organizations and more,” Keller said. “We are fortunate to have a universitywide learning environment that supports the career readiness and employability of our students.”

The Career Center evaluates career placement for Kansas State University graduates and according to Keller, about 94 percent of Kansas State University alumni are employed or are pursuing advanced degrees and further education one year after graduation. More than 70 percent of the university’s most recent bachelor’s degree recipients report landing jobs in Kansas and Missouri. Texas, Colorado, Oklahoma and California round out the other top states for new graduate employment.

“Our reputation for job placement is a direct result of faculty and staff who not only care but day after day deliver a quality educational experience in and outside of the classroom,” said Pat Bosco, vice president for student life and dean of students. “K-State students — already known to be pretty smart and hardworking — receive the services and experiences they need to become successful at a time when those qualities are highly valued by employers.”

Kansas State University recently finished renovations to East Memorial Stadium to transform it into a central location for student success from before they enroll to after graduation. The new center houses New Student Services, the Career Center, 25 interview rooms for potential employers and admissions representatives, and interactive customized technology that walks students through all the support services available to them.