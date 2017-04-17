K-State Introduces Gene Taylor as New Director of Athletics

Gene Taylor was introduced Monday morning as the new Athletic Director at Kansas State University. He was introduced by the President of Kansas State University Richard Myers during a news conference in the Steel and Pipe Team Theatre inside the Vanier Family Football Complex.

“One of the reasons we had such a diverse pool is because the state of K-State Athletics is solid,” Myers said. “We are on solid financial footing. We have competitive teams. We have great facilities. So, we have to tip our hat to John Currie, our departing athletic director, who was here when a lot of these improvements were made. So, thank you John. We also have to thank Laird Veatch, who then stepped into the breach as the interim athletic director and got us through the end of our basketball season, the NCAA Tournament, the start of baseball and so many other things that Laird had to do day-in and day-out. We thank you and your family for your commitment and all the great work that you have done here and hopefully continue to do here at Kansas State University.

Taylor, who was hired at Iowa in 2014 following a successful 13-year career as the director of athletics at NDSU, says he’s ready to usher in a championship culture at K-State.

“I am really excited to be here,” Taylor said. “This is a phenomenal institution with a phenomenal athletics program and proud tradition. The fact that I have been selected as the next athletic director really means a lot. I understand what it means to stand in front of you to be your director of athletics. I understand the expectations. I understand what you guys expect out of your leader. I will certainly do everything I can to uphold your values and the values of this institution and the values of this athletics program. You are here to win Big 12 Championships. You are here to qualify for NCAA Championships. I am going to do everything I can to support that. We as a team are going to do everything we can to support that. I can hardly wait to get started.”

Taylor will begin work at the university on May 1st.