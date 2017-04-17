Fair Housing Seminar to be held Tuesday

The City of Manhattan and Manhattan Housing Authority will host the 2017 Fair Housing Seminar on April 18th from 7:30 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. at Fire Station Headquarters, 2000 Denison Ave.

The Fair Housing Act prohibits discrimination by direct providers of housing, such as landlords and real estate companies as well as other entities such as municipalities, banks and other lending institutions, and homeowners insurance companies whose discriminatory practices make housing unavailable to persons because of disability, familial status, national origin, race or color, religion, or sex.

The agenda for the day is:

7:30-8 a.m.: Registration

8:05-9 a.m.: “Educating and Advocating for Student Tenants” presented by Sarah Barr, Student Legal Services, and Jack McHugh, Off Campus Housing Support

9:05-10:05 a.m.: “Rental Registration Program” presented by Brad Claussen, City of Manhattan

10:25 a.m.-12:15 p.m.: “Kansas Residential Landlord and Tenant Act/Service Animals” presented by Teresa Baker, Housing and Credit Counseling Inc.