Celebrate Earth Day with “The Autumn Calf” at Manhattan Public Library

At 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, April 22 kids of all ages can celebrate Earth Day with a story about a special baby bison living in Kansas. Author Jill Haukos will read her ch ildren’s picture book, “The Autumn Calf,” which follows the true story of a calf born on the Konza Prairie late in the season. Haukos is the KSU Director of Education for the Konza Prairie Biological Station, and she wrote the book as a way to show the unique aspects of the Konza Prairie environment, how the animals and plants relate to each other, and what this ecosystem means to us.

The book’s illustrator, Joyce Turley, will also speak and show some of the original artwork she created for the book.

Children in attendance will receive a free copy of “The Autumn Calf.” Haukos and Turley will be available after the reading to visit and sign books. This event is co-Sponsored by the Friends of the Konza Prairie and Manhattan Public Library.

For more information, please contact the Manhattan Public Library at 629 Poyntz Avenue, (785) 776-4741 ext. 125, or www.MHKLibrary.org.