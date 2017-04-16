Arizona woman caught in Kansas with 44-pounds of pot

RENO COUNTY — Law enforcement authorities in Reno Count are investigating a suspect on drug distribution charges.

Just before 3p.m. Saturday, police stopped a driver for speeding at U.S. 50 and Main Street in South Hutchinson, according to the Reno County Sheriff’s Department.

Allissa Holler, 31, Mesa, AZ., granted a search by officers and they uncovered 44 pounds of suspected marijuana in the vehicle.

Police arrested Holler on suspicion of being in possession of marijuana with intent to

distribute.

She is being held on a $100,000 bond and is expected to make a first appearance in court Monday.