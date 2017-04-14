Sheriff investigates report of vandalism at old Kan. schoolhouse

SALINE COUNTY –Law enforcement authorities in Saline County are investigating a case of vandalism and asking for help identifying several suspects.

Late Monday or early Tuesday, the suspects broke into the old schoolhouse in Gypsum south east of Salina, according to the Saline County Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities discovered damaged drywall and several broken windows in the building. The total loss was estimated at $1,000.

Anyone with information on this crime is encouraged to call Crimestoppers at 825-TIPS, text SATIPS to CRIMES (274637), or visit www.pd.salina.org and follow Crimestoppers link to submit a web tip. You may receive a cash reward of up to $1,000 and you are not required to give your name.