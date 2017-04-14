Riley County Arrests April 14

The following summary of calls for service/reports filed by the Riley County Police Department is a portion of those received by police. Some names, addresses, and case details are withheld to follow local, state, and federal law as well as in an attempt to protect community members from being victimized further. Those arrested are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

MANHATTAN, KAN. –

Officers filed a report for rape in Manhattan on April 13, 2017 at approximately 12:00 PM. Officers listed an 18 year old female as the victim when she reported she was raped by a male known to her sometime between Dec. 20, 2016 and January 20, 2017. Due to the nature of the crimes alleged, no additional information will be released.

Cody Brown, 31, of Riley, Kansas, was arrested in the 100 block of N. 4th St. on April 13, 2017 at approximately 2:30 PM. Brown was arrested on a Riley County District Court warrant for probation violation. Brown’s bond was set at $5,000.00, causing him to remain confined at the time of this report.

Darin Thomsen, 41, of Manhattan, was arrested in the 800 block of Vattier St. on April 13, 2017 at approximately 9:15 PM. Thomsen was arrested on a Linn County District Court warrant for failure to appear. Thomsen was given no bond, causing him to remain confined at the time of this report.

Qavonjez Mason, 24, of Manhattan, was arrested in the 1200 block of Fremont St. on April 13, 2017 at approximately 10:35 PM. Mason was arrested for rape (x2), aggravated criminal sodomy(x2), electronic solicitation, and aggravated endangering of a child. Mason’s bond was set at $500,000.00, causing him to remain confined at the time of this report.

Officers filed a report for criminal damage to property (domestic related) in the northeast part of Manhattan on April 13, 2017. Officers listed a 29 year old female as the victim when she reported that a 31 year old male known to her damaged a Samsung laptop, a table and 4 chairs, and various home appliances when he became upset with her. The total loss associated with this case is approximately $1,400.00. Sultan Alqahtani, 31, of Manhattan, was arrested for criminal damage to property. Alqahtani’s bond was set at $2,000.00, causing him to remain confined at the time of this report.

Officers responded to a report of an injury accident at 12th St. and Bluemont Ave. on April 14, 2017 at approximately 1:55 AM. When officers arrived on scene, they found Amber Wilhelm, 21, of Manhattan, suffering from injuries as a result of being struck by a vehicle as she crossed the Bluemont Ave. northbound. The vehicle, a light in color 2011-2016 Chevrolet or GMC extended cab pickup, did not stop and continued westbound on Anderson Ave. Wilhelm was transported to Via Christi, and then lifeflighted to Stormont Vail for her injuries. The investigation is ongoing. A press release will be issued later in the morning with more details. Police ask that anyone with information contact RCPD or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers. Using the Crime Stoppers service can allow you to remain anonymous and could qualify you for a cash reward of up to $1,000.00.

Those with information about crimes in our area are encouraged to contact RCPD or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers.