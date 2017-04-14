Register now for the Wildcat Warrior 5K!

The Wildcat Warriors are hosting the third annual Wildcat Warrior 5K at 9 a.m. Saturday, April 22. The race is only one week away; registration is available online.

Make sure to show up early April 22 — great prizes and giveaways will be available before the race. Prizes include a $100 Visa gift card, a $20 gift card to Dillons, and four KFC gift cards. All registered participants who are present at the opening ceremony will have a have a chance to win.

Registration also will be available starting at 8 a.m. April 22 at Gen. Richard B. Myers Hall on the north side of campus. For those with young kids, a 1-mile Fun Run with obstacles will start at 10 a.m. for a reduced price. Register for the Fun Run online.

All proceeds from the Wildcat Warrior 5K will go to updating the Capt. William Grimm Memorial on the K-State campus. Grimm was an AC-130 Navigator and was the only graduate of Kansas State University to be killed during Desert Storm in 1991.