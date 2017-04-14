RCPD Investigating Injury Hit and Run Accident

Officers with the Riley County Police Department responded to a report of a hit and run injury accident that occurred at 12th St. and Bluemont Ave. on April 14, 2017 at approximately 1:55 AM. When officers arrived on scene, they found a pedestrian, later identified as Amber Wilhelm, 21, of Manhattan, suffering from severe injuries after being struck by a vehicle. Witnesses on scene described a light in color 2011 to 2016 Chevrolet or GMC extended cab pickup truck as the vehicle that struck Wilhelm, and then fled the scene headed westbound on Anderson Ave.

Interviews with witnesses lead officers to believe there is a chance that the suspect vehicle will only have slight damage to its front end.

Wilhelm was transported to Via Christi and then lifeflighted to Stormont Vail for her injuries, where she remains in critical condition.

An injury accident hit and run report has been filed, and the investigation is ongoing.

If you see a vehicle matching the description given above, please call dispatch at 785-537-2112.