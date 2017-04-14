Online registration for rental properties now available

Online registration is now available for property owners to begin registering their rental properties with the City of Manhattan. The Manhattan City Commission adopted an ordinance in March requiring property owners to register all rental units by July 1, 2017.

Property owners and local agents who were registered under the previous rental inspection program will be contacted by mail or email about registering. Newer property owners will need to contact the Code Services office at 785-587-4506 to obtain login credentials to register their properties. Any property owner outside a 60-mile radius of Manhattan will need to designate a local agent as a point of contact.

“This registration program will allow us to have better access to owner and manager information should a property maintenance issue arise,” said Brad Claussen, building official for the City of Manhattan. “We want as many people as possible to use the online registration system to streamline the work for our staff.”

Registration is available at CityofMHK.com/RentalProgram. Assistance with the registration process is also available by calling the Code Services office.

After the registration deadline, the city will make available an online map of the registered properties, which will also eventually contain any property maintenance violations that occur at the property. Tenants — and the general public — will be able to view this map to make educated decisions about where they live.