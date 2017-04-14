KBI investigating scene of Thursday triple-murder

COFFEYVILLE –Law enforcement authorities in Southeast Kansas are investigating a triple murder.

Just after 11:p.m. Thursday, the Coffeyville Police Department requested the assistance of the Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI) to investigate a fatal shooting in Coffeyville.

When Coffeyville police officers arrived at the residence, 208 S. Maple, three individuals were found deceased. They were 50-year-old Reginald Johnson of Coffeyville, 47-year-old Kimberly Bell of Coffeyville, and a 17-year-old male.

KBI agents arrived at the shooting scene Thursday night and the KBI’s Crime Scene Response Team arrived Friday afternoon to collect and process evidence, and reconstruct the crime scene.

Preliminary information indicates that gunshots were exchanged between two of the individuals. At this time it is not believed any suspects remain at large.

The KBI, the Coffeyville Police Department and the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office will continue to investigate this crime to determine what events led to the deaths. Anyone with information related to the investigation is asked to contact the KBI at 1-800-KS-CRIME or the Coffeyville Police Department at 620-252-6160.