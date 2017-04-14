Little Apple Post

K-State to take part in national March for Science

This year on Earth Day, April 22, a "March for Science" will take place at the National Mall in Washington, DC and 425+ satellite marches around the world. The March for Science is the first step of a global movement to defend the vital role science plays in our health, safety, economies, and governments.

Of those satellite locations, Kansas State University is one of them. Students will meet on Saturday, April 22 at 12:30 p.m. at the Quad on the K-State campus. The end destination will be Sisters of Sound for their “Blinding U With Science!” event. The K-State Physics Club has a time slot for presentations and demonstrations from 2:00 PM to 2:30 PM.

 

 