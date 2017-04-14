The K-State Rotaract Walk for Water 5K gets underway at 10 a.m. this Saturday in Bosco Student Plaza. The event is a fundraiser for Water Missions International.

Participants will carry buckets filled with water — as much as you can carry — on a 5K route through K-State campus. The route serves as a physical representation of the distance that woman and children around the world have to walk everyday to access safe drinking water. In addition to raising money and awareness to a great cause, there will be live music, outdoor family games, and food for people to enjoy after the walk.

Packet pickup and the race begin and end in Bosco Plaza. The route will travel through KSU campus. Participants should arrive early, at 9 a.m. to pickup their t-shirt, race packet, and bucket.

Money from registration will be donated to Water Missions International to help build water infrastructure in communities around the globe without access to clean water. Note: only cards will be accepted.