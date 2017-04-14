K-State Announces Details for Busy Spring Game Weekend

As spring football practices come to an end with the annual Purple/White Spring Game next Saturday, April 22, K-State Athletics has announced details for the weekend chock-full of events for all K-State fans.

Powercat Auction: The department’s largest annual fundraising event that supports the Ahearn Fund, K-State’s National Fund for Student-Athlete Excellence, the Powercat Auction will be held Friday, April 21, inside Bramlage Coliseum. Doors to the arena open at 5:30 p.m., and the silent auction will begin immediately and wrap up at 7:10 p.m. A buffet dinner will be served from 6:30 p.m., until 7:30 p.m., prior to the live auction portion of the event beginning at 8 p.m. More than 100 live and silent auction items will be bid on at this year’s event.

For more information on reserving a table sponsorship or to buy tickets, contact the Ahearn Fund Office at 1.888.232.9074 or ahearnfund@kstatesports.com.

Spring Game Tickets: Tickets are on sale for $5 through the K-State Athletics Ticket office in Bramlage Coliseum, online at www.k-statesports.com/tickets or by phone at 1-800-221-CATS.

Parking: Parking lots at Bill Snyder Family Stadium will open at 10 a.m. There is no charge for parking.

Gates: Bill Snyder Family Stadium opens to the public at 11:30 a.m. There are a limited number of gates open around the stadium – M, N, R and V on the east side and B and D on the west side. Additionally, the K-State Super Store at the West Stadium Center will open at 10 a.m.

Seating: General admission seating will be available in Sections 1-9 on the west side and Sections 10-17 behind the south end zone. Due to construction on the east-side suites and the on-going field wall project, the east side of the stadium will be closed.

K-State Sports Network: The Purple/White Spring Game will be broadcast on various stations on the K-State Sports Network in addition to channels on SiriusXM. A complete channel lineup will be announced next week

K-StateHD.TV: The K-StateHD.TV broadcast with audio from the K-State Sports Network will begin at 1 p.m. The broadcast is available only to premium subscribers. To sign up, please visit www.k-statehd.tv.

Baseball vs. West Virginia: The K-State baseball team takes on West Virginia at 4 p.m., next Saturday at Tointon Family Stadium. Fans can purchase a ticket to the game for only $3 when presenting their Purple/White Spring Game ticket. The series against the Mountaineers begins on Friday at 6:30 p.m., while the series finale is Sunday at 12 p.m.

Kansas State opens the 2017 season at home on Saturday, September 2, against Central Arkansas, a game that serves as the ninth-annual K-State Family Reunion. The Wildcats then host Charlotte on September 9, prior to a trip to Nashville, Tennessee, to take on SEC foe Vanderbilt on September 16.

Following a bye week, the Wildcats open their five-game Big 12 home schedule on September 30 against Baylor. The home schedule also includes matchups against three other bowl teams from 2016 in TCU (October 14), Oklahoma (October 21), West Virginia (November 11) prior to the home finale against Iowa State (November 25).

The priority deadline for season-ticket purchases is next Friday, April 21. A limited number of single-game tickets go on sale online only on June 20. All seven home games are anticipated to sell out quickly and extend the Bill Snyder Family Stadium sellout streak to 40 games.