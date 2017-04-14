4 Kan. elementary school students injured in field trip mishap

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — Four second-graders on a field trip suffered minor injuries while riding a horse-drawn wagon at the Old Cowtown Museum in Wichita.

KWCH-TV reports the students and parents were in the wagon when the horse got spooked and took off around the ride area. People inside the wagon were jostled around but no one was seriously hurt.

The students are from Roberts Martin Elementary in Andover.

Principal Crystal Hummel sent home a letter informing parents that the students would be returning early from their field trip.