Woman hit by discus at state high school track meet wins lawsuit

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — A woman who was struck in the head by a discus at a 2014 state track meet in Nebraska has been awarded $350,000 in a settlement.

The Omaha World-Herald reports that 83-year-old Bernice Gorecki filed a lawsuit in 2015 after being hit by a student-athlete’s discus while standing in the visitor area of the track meet at Burke High School in Omaha.

She and her husband sued the Omaha Public Schools and the Nebraska State Activities Association, alleging the entities failed in their duty to keep spectators safe.

District spokeswoman Monique Farmer says a spectator fence has now been pushed back farther.

Gorecki’s attorney, David Mullin, says he can’t comment on Gorecki’s injuries or her recovery.