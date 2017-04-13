Support K-State cancer research at Walk Kansas 5K for the Fight and fun walk

Walk Kansas, a statewide health initiative presented by K-State Research and Extension, will hold its second Walk Kansas 5K for the Fight and 1.5-mile fun walk Saturday, May 6, to benefit the Johnson Cancer Research Center at Kansas State University. It is open to everyone, not just Walk Kansas program participants.

The event, which will include a 50-yard kids’ fun run, will take place outside the Johnson Cancer Research Center at Chalmers Hall on the university’s Manhattan campus, 1711 Claflin Road. Check-in will be at 7:45 to 8:45 a.m. The 5K will start at 9 a.m. and the 1.5-mile fun walk will start a few minutes later.

The 5K route will circle around Bill Snyder Family Stadium and the 1.5-mile fun walk will circle around main campus. Custom medals will be awarded to the fastest three males and females in each age category of the 5K. Timing will be managed by the Manhattan Cross Country Club, which uses the IPICO chip timing system.

All participants will receive a T-shirt, snacks, water and exclusive event-day specials at various Manhattan businesses. The K-State Marching Band will perform and Sunny 102.5 FM will provide emcee support and music.

Registration is $25 for the 5K and $20 for the fun walk until April 24, after which the fees increase to $30 and $25, respectively. The kids’ fun run is free, but registration is requested for planning purposes. Online registration is at runsignup.com/Race/KS/Manhattan/WalkKansas5K, or a brochure with registration form can be downloaded at cancer.k-state.edu/newsevents/WalkKansas5K.html, where route maps and parking information are also available.

Participants who want to pick up their race packets and T-shirts in advance of the event can do so between 10 a.m. and 5:45 p.m. Friday, May 5, at the Johnson Cancer Research Center.

“We’re pleased to offer an event for Walk Kansas enthusiasts and other friends to come together for fitness, fun and K-State cancer research,” said Sharolyn Jackson, K-State Research and Extension specialist in family and consumer sciences and Walk Kansas state coordinator.

“We are so excited for this partnership with Walk Kansas,” said Marcia Locke, communications and outreach coordinator for the Johnson Cancer Research Center. “Now, in addition to encouraging exercise and good nutrition, which both reduce cancer risk, Walk Kansas is supporting K-State cancer research, and we’re so grateful.”

The Johnson Cancer Research Center supports and advances cancer research and education at Kansas State University. Its programs are made possible by private donations. Learn more at cancer.k-state.edu.