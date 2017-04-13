Riley County Arrests April 13

The following summary of calls for service/reports filed by the Riley County Police Department is a portion of those received by police. Some names, addresses, and case details are withheld to follow local, state, and federal law as well as in an attempt to protect community members from being victimized further. Those arrested are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

MANHATTAN, KAN. –

Officers filed a report for unlawful voluntary sexual relations in the southwest part of Manhattan on April 12, 2017. Officers listed a 15 year old male as the victim when officers were made aware that he was engaged in voluntary sexual relations with a 16 year old female. Due to the nature of the crimes alleged, no additional information will be released.

Officers filed a report for burglary in the 600 block of S. 6th St. on April 12, 2017 at approximately 2:45 PM. Officers listed Average Joes Trash Service as the victim when an employee reported that an unknown suspect took a dumpster containing approximately 150-200 pounds of copper. The total loss associated with this case is approximately $1,000.00. Police ask that anyone with information contact RCPD or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers. Using the Crime Stoppers service can allow you to remain anonymous and could qualify you for a cash reward of up to $1,000.00.

Those with information about crimes in our area are encouraged to contact RCPD or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers.