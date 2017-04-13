Police: Stolen trailer returned to Kansas Boy Scouts

WICHITA -Thanks to an observant citizen, the Boy Scout’s trailer stolen this week was found in the area of Orient Blvd and South Dodge, according to Wichita Police.

The contents were removed and stolen, but the trailer was returned to the scouts.

———-

SEDGWICK COUNTY – Law enforcement authorities in Sedgwick County are investigating the theft of a trailer from the Boy Scouts.

Between April 9 and 10th someone took the trailer full of camping equipment from the parking lot at 11215 west 13th street north in Wichita, according to Wichita police Sgt. Nikki Woodrow during Tuesday’s online media briefing.

The beige, 14×7 dual axel, enclosed trailer has double doors on the rear and includes an entry door on the side. It also has an Interstate logo on the front and on the rear.

The Kansas tag is 918JVT

The Boy Scout troop 450 did a lot of work to raise the money for the camping equipment, according to Woodrow.