Fire reported at central Kansas chemical plant

RICE COUNTY – First responders are on the scene of a fire at a chemical plant in Rice County.

Just after 9a.m., officials reported the fire in just one building on the Jacam Factory property north of Sterling, according to the Rice County Sheriff’s Department.

Employees were evacuated and there are no injuries reported, according to the sheriff’s department.

Fire crews are carefully monitoring the situation. Jacam officials are working with authorities to perform a thorough investigation of the incident and take any corrective actions needed.

Avenue Q from Kansas 14 to 17 Road is temporarily closed due to the fire, according to the sheriff’s department.