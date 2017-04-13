Facilitators needed for STEM summer outreach programs

The K-State Advancement of Women in Science and Engineering, or KAWSE, office invites K-State faculty, staff and students to design and facilitate hands-on activities for the 2017 GROW and EXCITE summer workshops.

GROW and EXCITE are outreach programs for middle and high school students, designed to encourage and support girls’ interest in science, technology, engineering and math, or STEM, fields.

Faculty often use these experiences to demonstrate the broader impacts of their research in grant proposals. Students also may use this experience as volunteer credit and include it on their resume. The office can provide documentation and/or letters of support for collaborators.

Sara Heiman, KAWSE program coordinator, is available to help facilitators brainstorm activity ideas and ensure content is age appropriate. A small budget for activity supplies also is available. A minimum commitment of organizing one 1-hour activity is required, although facilitators may choose to host longer sessions and repeat their activity multiple times.

More information about planning an activity, including an online activity proposal form, can be found on the KAWSE website.

The annual GROW and EXCITE summer workshops will be June 7-9.

Interested parties are encouraged to contact Heiman by April 21 at sjheiman@k-state.edu.