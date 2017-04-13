FAA restricts drone operations over military bases

The Federal Aviation Administration is using its existing authority under

Title 14 of the Code of Federal Regulations (14 CFR) § 99.7 – “Special

Security Instructions” – to address national security concerns about

unauthorized drone operations over 133 military facilities, including

Marshall Army Air Field at Fort Riley, Kansas.

This is the first time the agency has instituted airspace restrictions that

specifically apply only to unmanned aircraft, popularly known as “drones.”

The authority under § 99.7 is limited to requests based on national security

interests from the Department of Defense and U.S. federal security and

intelligence agencies.

U.S. military facilities are vital to the nation’s security. The FAA and the

Department of Defense have agreed to restrict drone flights up to 400 feet

within the lateral boundaries of these 133 facilities. The restrictions will

be effective April 14, 2017. There are only a few exceptions that permit

drone flights within these restrictions, and they must be coordinated with

the individual facility and/or the FAA.

Operators who violate the airspace restrictions may be subject to

enforcement action, including potential civil penalties and criminal

charges.

To ensure the public is aware of these restricted locations, the FAA has

created an interactive map at http://uas-faa.opendata. arcgis.com. The link

to these restrictions is also included in the FAA’s “B4UFLY” mobile app,

available at https://www.faa.gov/uas/where_ to_fly/b4ufly. The app will be

updated within 60 days to reflect these airspace restrictions. Additional

information, including frequently asked questions, is available at

https://www.faa.gov/uas/where_ to_fly/airspace_restrictions.

Section 2209 of the FAA Extension, Safety and Security Act of 2016 also

directs the Secretary of Transportation to establish a process to accept

petitions to prohibit or restrict UAS operations over critical

infrastructure and other facilities. The Department of Transportation and

the FAA are currently evaluating options to implement such a process.

The FAA is considering additional requests from federal security and

intelligence agencies for restrictions using the FAA’s § 99.7 authority as

they are received.